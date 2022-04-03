Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Titan International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Titan International has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $903.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $487.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan International will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 71.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 226,651 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Titan International by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Titan International during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 182.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.