Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Titan International has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $903.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 71.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 226,651 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Titan International by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Titan International during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 182.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
About Titan International (Get Rating)
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
