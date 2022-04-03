Todd James Edlund Sells 24,289 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd James Edlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $125.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.16 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.02.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

