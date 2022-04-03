Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 39.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

TOL stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.88. 1,482,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,624. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

