Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $116.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.23. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.42.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
