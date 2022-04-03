Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $116.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.23. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.42.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,905 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,444.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 206,418 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,680,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 348,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

