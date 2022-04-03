Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.32.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93. The firm has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,698,122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,693,000 after acquiring an additional 537,054 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753,156 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,593,000 after acquiring an additional 415,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

