Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.25

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$17.25 and last traded at C$17.28, with a volume of 80356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark cut their price target on Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price target on Transcontinental in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

