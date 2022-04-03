TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $32.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $112,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,571 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after buying an additional 365,473 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after buying an additional 105,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,953,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $768.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $40.89.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

