TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $117.31 Average PT from Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,523,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in TransUnion by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,204,000 after purchasing an additional 943,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,129,000 after buying an additional 802,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2,382.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

