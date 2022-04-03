Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.33. 16,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 155,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the third quarter worth $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

