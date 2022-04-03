Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Announces Earnings Results

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31.

Get Trevena alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Trevena by 454.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Trevena by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Trevena to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.