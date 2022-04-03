Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.17

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.17 and traded as high as C$3.75. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 2,220,467 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.97.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$928.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.