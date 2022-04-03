Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $606.45 Million

Brokerages expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) to announce $606.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $598.63 million to $614.27 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $628.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $1.06. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

TCOM stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -204.57 and a beta of 1.04. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

