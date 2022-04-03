Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $23.12

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $24.70. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 46,764 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCOM. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $1.06. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 127.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,994,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,152,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Trip.com Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

