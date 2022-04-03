trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $2.95 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in trivago in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in trivago by 13.7% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in trivago by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in trivago by 536.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 42,710 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG remained flat at $$2.36 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 284,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.66. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

