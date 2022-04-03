TrueFeedBack Trading Up 3.6% This Week (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $91,996.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

