Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Lowered to C$65.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TCNNF. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$76.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.60.

Shares of TCNNF opened at $21.20 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

