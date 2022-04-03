Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) will report $205.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.20 million and the highest is $207.80 million. Trupanion reported sales of $154.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $889.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $900.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

In other news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $340,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $2,843,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,168 in the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.74. 309,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,844. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.11 and a beta of 2.09. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.71.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

