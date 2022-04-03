Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
NYSE:TNP opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $168.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.09.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.