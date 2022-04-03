Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE:TNP opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $168.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 426,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

