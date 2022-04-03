Tufton Capital Management Has $419,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

