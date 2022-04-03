TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get TUI alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TUIFY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.25.

TUI stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. TUI has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TUI will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About TUI (Get Rating)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TUI (TUIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.