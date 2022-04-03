Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TPB opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 47.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 18.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 88.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 129.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

