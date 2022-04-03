U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.90 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $768,650,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,403,000 after buying an additional 1,508,917 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.