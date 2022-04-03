U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Short Interest Update

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SLCA stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 2.91.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,122 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

