UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $134,147,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

