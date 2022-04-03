UBS Group Lowers Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Price Target to GBX 210

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from GBX 255 ($3.34) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.62) to GBX 228 ($2.99) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Jupiter Fund Management from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

