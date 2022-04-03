uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Down 16.6% in March

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCL. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in uCloudlink Group by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UCL stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

