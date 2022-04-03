UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) will post sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

UFPI stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.40. 386,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,314. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.76. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $67.50 and a 1-year high of $94.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.31%.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

