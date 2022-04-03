UGE International (CVE:UGE) Trading 1.4% Higher

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.40. 90,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 23,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGE International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$43.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

