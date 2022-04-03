UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.27.

PATH stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,798,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31. UiPath has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 17,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $747,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 17.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in UiPath by 19.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in UiPath by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

