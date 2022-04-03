Ultra Price Up 12.3% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002815 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $368.43 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,289.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.91 or 0.00812075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.58 or 0.00212969 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000903 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00023341 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

