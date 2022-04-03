Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.90.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.36 on Thursday. Umpqua has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $22.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 8.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,275,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,537,000 after acquiring an additional 99,036 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 13,749.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 9.0% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

