Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Under Armour by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,169,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,118,000 after acquiring an additional 338,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Under Armour by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after acquiring an additional 731,826 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,563,000 after acquiring an additional 381,398 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Under Armour by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,571,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,239,000 after buying an additional 1,206,368 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

