Unifty (NIF) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.20 Million

Unifty (NIF) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for about $11.05 or 0.00023954 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifty has a total market cap of $19.20 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Unifty

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

