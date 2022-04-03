Unilever (LON:ULVR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,200 ($41.92) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.23) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($60.26) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,000 ($52.40) to GBX 3,650 ($47.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.26) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,948.33 ($51.72).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,508 ($45.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £90.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,628.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,815.83. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.80) and a one year high of GBX 4,388 ($57.48).

In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($26,115.80). Also, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($49.29) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($197,170.55). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

