uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.06.
Shares of QURE stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $903.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 489.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
About uniQure (Get Rating)
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
