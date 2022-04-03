Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NYSE UIS opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.45. Unisys has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $539.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,600.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,691.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $462,362 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Unisys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Unisys by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Unisys by 6.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Unisys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Unisys by 5.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

