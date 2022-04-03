United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Kenneth D. Newby acquired 12,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $784,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 17.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

