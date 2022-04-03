United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.17.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $184.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.47 and its 200-day moving average is $193.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.67. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $1,044,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,941,040. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 108,924 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.