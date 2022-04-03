Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UNTY stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $290.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 37.25% and a return on equity of 18.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $129,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $81,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,299 shares of company stock worth $389,572 over the last three months. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

