Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Down 3.3%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $94.23 and last traded at $95.95. 42,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,420,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on U shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 2.47.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total value of $30,053,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,952,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

