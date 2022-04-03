Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.25.

UPST opened at $109.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.90. Upstart has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $995,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $12,373,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $32,275,758. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

