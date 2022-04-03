Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

UPWK opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.94. Upwork has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,053. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

