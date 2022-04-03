urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UGRO. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Small Cap Consu restated a buy rating on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

UGRO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 57,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,572. The stock has a market cap of $112.76 million and a PE ratio of -31.76. urban-gro has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that urban-gro will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,394,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in urban-gro by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 154,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in urban-gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in urban-gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

