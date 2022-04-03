US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Get US Ecology alerts:

NASDAQ:ECOL traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,264. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.46 and a beta of 0.88. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40.

US Ecology ( NASDAQ:ECOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in US Ecology in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in US Ecology by 89.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in US Ecology by 273.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Ecology by 152.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.