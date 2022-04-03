USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) PT Lowered to $25.00

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stephens from $27.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.43% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USA Truck in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
USAK opened at $17.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $159.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $29.09.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in USA Truck by 246.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in USA Truck by 23.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in USA Truck by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.
USA Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)
USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USA Truck (USAK)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.