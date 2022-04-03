USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) PT Lowered to $25.00

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stephens from $27.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USA Truck in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

USAK opened at $17.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $159.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $29.09.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in USA Truck by 246.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in USA Truck by 23.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in USA Truck by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

