V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VFC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.63.

NYSE:VFC opened at $56.54 on Thursday. V.F. has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.53.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after acquiring an additional 910,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,868,000 after acquiring an additional 415,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,744,000 after acquiring an additional 193,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

