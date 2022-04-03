VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating) were up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 524.74 ($6.87) and last traded at GBX 524.74 ($6.87). Approximately 252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 511.50 ($6.70).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 380 ($4.98) to GBX 405 ($5.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 410.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 300.08. The company has a market capitalization of £303.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

