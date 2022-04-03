Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) to report sales of $29.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.57 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $20.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $133.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.42 billion to $143.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $134.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.68 billion to $136.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,046. Valero Energy has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $103.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

