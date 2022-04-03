Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 7,311 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,402,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,335,000 after acquiring an additional 530,157 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,847,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,908,000 after purchasing an additional 55,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,190 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,798,000 after purchasing an additional 817,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 12,253.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,339,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM opened at $47.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.