Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 12,504 Shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 7.01% of VanEck Energy Income ETF worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000.
EINC opened at $65.25 on Friday. VanEck Energy Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Energy Income ETF (EINC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Energy Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Energy Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.