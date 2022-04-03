Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 12,504 Shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 7.01% of VanEck Energy Income ETF worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000.

EINC opened at $65.25 on Friday. VanEck Energy Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18.

